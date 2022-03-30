The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $21.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.75 and a beta of 2.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.