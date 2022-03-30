Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

