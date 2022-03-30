Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

