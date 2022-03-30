Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

