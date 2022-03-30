Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

