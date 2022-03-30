Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

