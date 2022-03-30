Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

LYG stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

