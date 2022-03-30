Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 280,106 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

