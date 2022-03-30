Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s previous close.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.