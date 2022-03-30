PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0012

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $62,163.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,349,497,359 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

