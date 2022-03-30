Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

EVBN stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,471,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,742,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

