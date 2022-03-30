eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reduced their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

