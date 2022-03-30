Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.