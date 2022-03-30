FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised by William Blair

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of KRUS opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

