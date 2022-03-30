Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

