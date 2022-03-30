Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

