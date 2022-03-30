uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 265.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.
NASDAQ QURE opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
