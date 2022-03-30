uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 265.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

