Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

