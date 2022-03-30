Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $259.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

