Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

APD stock opened at $252.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

