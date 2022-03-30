Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

