Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

