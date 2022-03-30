LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.82 $270.19 million $0.90 29.31 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.02% 3.24% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

