Comparing MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,448.02% -42.78% -34.48% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 24.59 -$7.03 million N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 353.05%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. It has a collaboration agreement with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone silicon nitride composite based on OXPEKK SC solution casting technology. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

