Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) vs. Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Financial Analysis

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Arcadia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 5.33 -$4.66 million $0.67 2.88

Green Thumb Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 194.68%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 172.02%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences 39.19% -42.70% -27.04%

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; and nutritional oils, such as gamma linolenic acid oils. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Argentina, Canada, Africa, Austria, and India. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

