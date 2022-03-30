Head-To-Head Analysis: LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for LSL Property Services and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brixmor Property Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $27.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.82 $270.19 million $0.90 29.31

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.02% 3.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.