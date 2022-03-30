Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT at $75.00

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI opened at $25.71 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

