Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

