Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.93). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

