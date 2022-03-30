Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

