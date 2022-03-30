Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Comcast posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 555,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after buying an additional 298,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

