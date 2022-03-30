Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

