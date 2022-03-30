First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

