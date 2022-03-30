Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 5.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

