Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 194,028 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $99,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

