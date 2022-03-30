The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.