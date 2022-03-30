Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 21,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 816,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
BGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
