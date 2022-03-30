ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading 3.6% Higher

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.96. 16,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,134,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

RNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.