iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.18

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.18 and last traded at $112.18, with a volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

