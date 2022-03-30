Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.75

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.75 and last traded at C$185.00, with a volume of 60481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.94.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.4000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

