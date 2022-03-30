Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.30

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 23025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
The company has a market capitalization of C$136.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07.
About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)
Read More
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.