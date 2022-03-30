Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUCD shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

