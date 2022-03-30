New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.77.
NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 615,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 103,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.