New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 615,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 103,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

