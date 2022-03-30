Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

