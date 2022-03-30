Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares €0.02 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SERE opened at GBX 116.59 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company has a market cap of £155.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

