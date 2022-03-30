TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TPG opened at 31.25 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12 month low of 26.50 and a 12 month high of 35.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

