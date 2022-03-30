PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PVH stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PVH
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
