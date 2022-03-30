PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

