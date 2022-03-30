Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNAX shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

