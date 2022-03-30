PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

