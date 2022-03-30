Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

